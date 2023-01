Vanecek allowed three goals on 32 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Sharks.

Vanecek allowed a pair of goals in the first period and another in the third. Jack Hughes tied the game 3-3 with just 10 seconds remaining in the contest before Vanecek blanked San Jose in overtime and the subsequent shootout. It's the sixth consecutive win for Vanecek. The 27-year-old netminder improves to 18-5-2 with a .914 save percentage on the season.