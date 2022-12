Vanecek turned aside 10 of 13 shots in a 4-1 loss to Carolina on Tuesday.

Vanecek was beaten twice on just eight shots in the second period. With the Devils trailing 3-0, Mackenzie Blackwood was sent out for the start of the third frame. Vanecek has a 12-4-2 record, 2.45 GAA and .908 save percentage in 32 games this season.