Vanecek yielded four goals on 17 shots during a 6-4 loss to the visiting Islanders on Friday.

Pulled for the first time this season, Vanecek lasted just 24:05. The 26-year-old netminder fell to 12-3-1, snapping a three-game winning streak. Bookending Tuesday's 24-save shutout of the Blackhawks, Vanecek surrendered four goals, including the Dec. 1 matchup against the Predators. The two four-goal starts are the most Vanecek has yielded since he allowed five goals to the Red Wings on Oct. 15.