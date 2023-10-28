Vanecek stopped 23 of 27 shots in Friday's 5-4 win over the Sabres.

Vanecek let a couple of one-goal leads slip away, but he made a third one stand over the last 5:43 of the game. The 27-year-old has gone 3-2-0 with 15 goals allowed on 137 shots over five appearances this season. Akira Schmid has struggled in the backup role, but it's unclear if Vanecek will be able to string some starts together after the Devils have alternated their goalies in the early going. They're back in action Sunday at home versus the Wild.