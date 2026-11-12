Kolyachonok was recalled from AHL Utica on Thursday, per Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News.

Kolyachonok will join New Jersey ahead of Thursday's home clash against the Capitals due to the expected absence of both Brett Pesce (illness) and Johnny Kovacevic (undisclosed). Across 12 appearances with AHL Utica this season, the 25-year-old Kolyachonok has dished out three assists. He'll likely play in a third-line pairing alongside Brenden Dillon ahead of Kolyachonok's first NHL game since Dec. 27, 2025.