Kolyachonok scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 5-2 victory over the Capitals.

Called up from AHL Utica earlier in the day to make his season debut with the Devils, Kolyachonok made an immediate impact by sneaking a shot from the blue line through traffic that Logan Thompson wasn't fully able to track. Kolyachonok is on his sixth NHL team in the last four seasons, and the journeyman defenseman will likely only stick around until Brett Pesce (illness) or Johnny Kovacevic (undisclosed) are able to return to the lineup.