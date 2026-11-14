Kolyachonok (illness) will not play in Saturday's road clash against the Capitals, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Kolyachonok is the second New Jersey blueliner to sustain an illness this week, as neither he nor Brett Pesce made the team's trip to Washington D.C. The 25-year-old Kolyachonok was effective in his season debut, finding the back of the net and posting a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Capitals. In his absence, Anton Silaev was called up from AHL Utica to skate on the team's third defensive pairing Saturday.