Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Back in Metro with NJ

Simmonds (lower body) signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Devils on Monday.

Simmonds has grown familiar with the Metropolitan Division from his extensive time in Philadelphia, and he'll go back to hounding those same opponents while bringing a combination of skill and snarl to New Jersey. The power forward recorded only 30 points between the Flyers and Predators last season, as his point total dropped for the third consecutive campaign. Even if he's a little past his prime, Simmonds is still an expert at screening the goaltender and digging for rebounds, which makes him a useful weapon on the power play.