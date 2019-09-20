Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Cleared to play

Simmonds (lower body) will suit up for Friday's exhibition game against the Rangers.

Simmonds has been dealing with a lower-body injury since the end of the 2018-19 campaign, but he's now back to 100 percent and ready to shake off the rust ahead of the Devils Oct. 4 regular-season opener against Winnipeg. The 31-year-old power forward had a disappointing season last year, notching just 17 goals and 30 points after totaling 24 goals and 46 points in 2017-18, but he could bounce back in 2019-20 on a New Jersey team that shouldn't have trouble putting the puck in the net.