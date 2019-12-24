Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Collects assist Monday
Simmonds managed an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 blowout win over the Blackhawks.
Simmonds set up Jack Hughes for the Devils' first goal of the contest. Goal-scoring has been a struggle for the 31-year-old winger, who has gone 17 games without lighting the lamp. He's picked up only four assists in that span. Simmonds has only 13 points, 75 shots on goal and 80 hits in 36 outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.