Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Collects assist Monday

Simmonds managed an assist, four hits and two PIM in Monday's 7-1 blowout win over the Blackhawks.

Simmonds set up Jack Hughes for the Devils' first goal of the contest. Goal-scoring has been a struggle for the 31-year-old winger, who has gone 17 games without lighting the lamp. He's picked up only four assists in that span. Simmonds has only 13 points, 75 shots on goal and 80 hits in 36 outings.