Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Collects third goal of season

Simmons scored a goal on two shots and delivered three hits in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

Simmons opened the scoring just over four minutes into the game, beating Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson cleanly on a breakaway. It was just the third goal of the season for Simmonds, but he's now found the net in back-to-back games. That's an encouraging sign for the 31-year-old, who has just four goals over his last 34 games since being traded from Philadelphia to Nashville at last year's trade deadline.