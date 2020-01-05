Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Ejected from Saturday's game
Simmonds was ejected Saturday against the Avalanche after yelling at an official following an on-ice review, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Following the review, Simmonds voiced his disapproval with the decision and whatever he said caused the official to send the veteran winger to the showers early. The league likely will review the incident to see if further discipline is required, but it seems highly unlikely that Simmonds will be suspended.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.