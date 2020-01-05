Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Ejected from Saturday's game

Simmonds was ejected Saturday against the Avalanche after yelling at an official following an on-ice review, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Following the review, Simmonds voiced his disapproval with the decision and whatever he said caused the official to send the veteran winger to the showers early. The league likely will review the incident to see if further discipline is required, but it seems highly unlikely that Simmonds will be suspended.