Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Gets Devils going

Simmonds scored the opening goal, a power-play marker, in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Canucks

Simmonds' second of the campaign opened the scoring, and it was Jesper Bratt who tacked on another to give New Jersey a 2-0 lead in the first period. Only Brock Boeser scored for the host Canucks. Simmonds, meanwhile, has seven points across 16 games with both his goals coming with the man advantage.