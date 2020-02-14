Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Keys third-period comeback
Simmonds scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over Detroit.
Simmonds scored the middle two tallies in New Jersey's four-goal outburst over a four-minute span in the third period. The power forward has two goals and two assists over a three-game point streak, but his season output has been limited to seven goals and 23 points in 56 games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.