Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Keys third-period comeback

Simmonds scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-3 win over Detroit.

Simmonds scored the middle two tallies in New Jersey's four-goal outburst over a four-minute span in the third period. The power forward has two goals and two assists over a three-game point streak, but his season output has been limited to seven goals and 23 points in 56 games.

