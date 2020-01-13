Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Manages assist Sunday

Simmonds produced an assist, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Simmonds set up Miles Wood's empty-net goal in the third period. The 31-year-old winger has three assists and seven hits in his last four games. Simmonds is up to 17 points, 99 hits, 90 shots and 54 PIM through 45 contests.