Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Suiting up in preseason

Simmonds (lower body) will play in Monday's preseason game versus the Bruins, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Simmonds is expected to play on the top line with rookie Jack Hughes and Nikita Gusev but he's expected to play a bottom-six role when the regular season begins. The veteran winger has seen his points decline in three straight seasons, marking just 30 points between the Flyers and Predators in 2018-19. He should be able to stop the skid by working on special teams with the Devils.