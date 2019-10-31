Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Three assists not enough
Simmonds bagged three helpers in Wednesday night's 7-6 overtime loss to the Devils.
Since collecting an assist on Opening Night, Simmonds had been held pointless in eight games, but the forward broke out in a big way Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort. Three assists in an OT loss give the bruising forward four helpers on the year, but Simmonds continues to be shut out of the goal column.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.