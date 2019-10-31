Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Three assists not enough

Simmonds bagged three helpers in Wednesday night's 7-6 overtime loss to the Devils.

Since collecting an assist on Opening Night, Simmonds had been held pointless in eight games, but the forward broke out in a big way Wednesday, albeit in a losing effort. Three assists in an OT loss give the bruising forward four helpers on the year, but Simmonds continues to be shut out of the goal column.

