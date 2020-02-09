Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Wakes up from drought

Simmonds recorded a power-play assist Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Kings.

Simmonds snapped a six-game point drought with the primary helper on Blake Coleman's goal. The ex-Flyer only has one multi-point game, but the good news is that Simmonds, a punishing winger, hasn't missed any action in his debut season with the Devils. As a result, he remains a decent option as we rapidly approach the fantasy playoffs.