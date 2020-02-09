Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Wakes up from drought
Simmonds recorded a power-play assist Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Kings.
Simmonds snapped a six-game point drought with the primary helper on Blake Coleman's goal. The ex-Flyer only has one multi-point game, but the good news is that Simmonds, a punishing winger, hasn't missed any action in his debut season with the Devils. As a result, he remains a decent option as we rapidly approach the fantasy playoffs.
More News
-
Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Manages assist Sunday•
-
Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Ejected from Saturday's game•
-
Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Collects assist Monday•
-
Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Collects third goal of season•
-
Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Gets Devils going•
-
Devils' Wayne Simmonds: Three assists not enough•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.