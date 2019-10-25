Butcher (upper body) was taken off injured reserve Friday, but won't be in the lineup against Arizona.

Butcher was in attendance at Friday's practice session which, combined with his activation off IR, would seem to indicate he will be good to go versus Tampa Bay on Wednesday. Once cleared to play, the Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native figures to bump Matt Tennyson from the lineup and should see around 19-20 minutes of ice time per game.

More News
Our Latest Stories