Butcher collected an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Butcher has gathered assists in three straight contests, bringing him to 27 points (four goals, 23 helpers) in 69 games this season. He doesn't play much of a physical game (36 hits, 65 blocked shots, eight PIM this year), which limits his fantasy appeal partially.

