Devils' Will Butcher: Apples in three straight
Butcher collected an assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.
Butcher has gathered assists in three straight contests, bringing him to 27 points (four goals, 23 helpers) in 69 games this season. He doesn't play much of a physical game (36 hits, 65 blocked shots, eight PIM this year), which limits his fantasy appeal partially.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...