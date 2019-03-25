Devils' Will Butcher: Back in Monday
Butcher (illness) will return to the lineup Monday against Buffalo, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Butcher missed two games with a stomach bug but appears to be back at full health. With numerous other Devils returning from their respective injuries of late, the offensive-minded blueliner will be coming back to a lineup that has a lot more juice, potentially clearing the path for Butcher to pick up the pace down the stretch of what has been a disappointing sophomore season.
