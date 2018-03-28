Devils' Will Butcher: Bags two apples Tuesday
Butcher dished out a pair of power-play helpers in Tuesday's 4-3 win over Carolina.
Butcher's power-play production has been the cornerstone of his fantasy appeal, as 19 of the rookie's 39 points have come on the man advantage. While he has a three-game point streak going, it's worth noting that Butcher has only marked the scoresheet 21 times in his last 52 appearances after opening his career on a hot streak.
