Devils' Will Butcher: Buries two in win over Blueshirts
Butcher scored two power-play goals during Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.
The rookie has caught fire of late with three goals, six assists and seven power-play points through his past seven games. Butcher's ice time with the man advantage has jumped to 2:47, and he's skated with the No. 1 power-play unit in his past two outings. Often times rookies out of the NCAA wear down over the course of their first NHL season, so Butcher's current form is all the more encouraging for his long-term fantasy outlook.
