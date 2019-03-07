Butcher suffered an upper-body injury and could miss Friday's clash with the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher's availability to make the trip to Washington is up in the air. If the blueliner is unable to play, the Devils would likely need to promote a player from the minors, considering Mirco Mueller (shoulder) and Sami Vatanen (illness) are also dealing with problems.

