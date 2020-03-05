Butcher has undergone surgery for ruptured right thumb ligaments and will require 3-to-4 months to recover, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher's injury will end his 2019-20 campaign prematurely, one that saw his production rate stabilize after a significant drop from his rookie campaign. The third-year blueliner, compiled four goals and 17 assists over 56 games played, but he saw a season-low 1:18 of power-play ice time on average. This could signal another drop in his expected production heading into 2020-21.