Butcher played only two shifts in the first period of Tuesday's game against the Blues, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

It's unclear what happened to Butcher to force him from the game, but he did block a shot in his limited appearance. If Butcher is forced to miss time, the Devils will likely need to call up a blueliner from AHL Binghamton unless Sami Vatanen (undisclosed) is ready to return for Thursday's game against the Sharks.