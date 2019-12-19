Devils' Will Butcher: Earns assist in win
Butcher registered a power-play assist in Wednesday's 3-1 victory over Anaheim.
Despite averaging 1:28 of ice time with the man advantage this season, Wednesday's helper was Butcher's first power-play point of the 2019-20 campaign. The Wisconsin native continues to struggle offensively and could be in danger of missing the 30-point mark for the first time in his young career. At this point, the 24-year-old's inconsistency makes him a mid-range fantasy option at best.
