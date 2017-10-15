Play

Butcher tallied two assists during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, and the rookie now has eight helpers through five games.

Six of the assists have come with the man advantage, as Butcher is having a debut stretch for the ages. Take advantage, but remember -- he's a rookie who played an NCAA schedule last year. The reigning Hobby Baker winner will probably hit a wall and it will likely come near Christmas. That shouldn't affect keeper leaguers, but single-year owners will need to manage expectations in the second half, or consider trading him while his value is high.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories