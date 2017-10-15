Butcher tallied two assists during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, and the rookie now has eight helpers through five games.

Six of the assists have come with the man advantage, as Butcher is having a debut stretch for the ages. Take advantage, but remember -- he's a rookie who played an NCAA schedule last year. The reigning Hobby Baker winner will probably hit a wall and it will likely come near Christmas. That shouldn't affect keeper leaguers, but single-year owners will need to manage expectations in the second half, or consider trading him while his value is high.