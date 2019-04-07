Devils' Will Butcher: Falls well short of rookie totals
Butcher dished out an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Florida. He finishes the season with four goals and 30 points in 78 games.
Butcher took a step back after an outstanding rookie season, in which he posted 44 points, including 23 on the power play. While he managed a respectable 14 points with the extra man this season, Butcher added on just 16 more at even strength, along with a minus-17 rating. All the prominent injuries around him are partly to blame for Butcher's inability to get going offensively, so the restricted free agent has a good chance of bouncing back next season.
