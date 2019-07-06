Devils' Will Butcher: Files for arbitration
Butcher filed for arbitration Friday.
The 24-year-old made just $925,000 in each of the past two seasons, registering 74 points over 159 contests. With production like that, Butcher's next contract will include a substantial raise on his entry-level contract. Likely to start next season on New Jersey's third defensive pairing, Butcher could ascend the depth chart with a solid showing at training camp.
