Butcher filed for arbitration Friday.

The 24-year-old made just $925,000 in each of the past two seasons, registering 74 points over 159 contests. With production like that, Butcher's next contract will include a substantial raise on his entry-level contract. Likely to start next season on New Jersey's third defensive pairing, Butcher could ascend the depth chart with a solid showing at training camp.

