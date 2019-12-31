Butcher (undisclosed) is officially considered a game-time decision versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher told reporters Monday that he was ready to go, but interim coach Alain Nasreddine clarified that a decision would be made after warmups. The defenseman notched three points in his last five outings, including a power-play assist, and could be a solid value play if he suits up. If Butcher can't give it a go, Mirco Mueller would slot into a spot on the blue line.