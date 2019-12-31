Devils' Will Butcher: Game-time call Tuesday
Butcher (undisclosed) is officially considered a game-time decision versus the Bruins on Tuesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Butcher told reporters Monday that he was ready to go, but interim coach Alain Nasreddine clarified that a decision would be made after warmups. The defenseman notched three points in his last five outings, including a power-play assist, and could be a solid value play if he suits up. If Butcher can't give it a go, Mirco Mueller would slot into a spot on the blue line.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.