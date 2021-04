Butcher registered a secondary assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Penguins.

Butcher has appeared in only 14 games this season, but the Wisconsin native has been mildly productive in limited action based on one goal and six assists over that span. While fantasy managers haven't seen a lot of Butcher this season, he's planted on New Jersey's top power-play unit and merits consideration in some of the deeper leagues.