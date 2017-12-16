Butcher notched a power-play helper in Friday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Butcher's shown tremendous power-play proficiency for a rookie, as 12 of his 21 points have come with the extra man. The puck-moving blueliner's been a key part of New Jersey's turnaround from worst in the Eastern Conference a season ago to sitting in playoff position in the league's toughest Division through 32 games.