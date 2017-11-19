Butcher recorded his first NHL goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets. He also added an assist.

Butcher sits first in rookie scoring from the blue line with 15 points in 19 games. And he's tied for fourth in rookie scoring overall. Butcher will eventually hit the wall -- NCAA players always do in their first season. But for now, you need to ride this impressive defender while you can.

