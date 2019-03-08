Butcher (upper body) will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher missed Thursday's practice due to an upper-body injury, but whatever held him out of that session evidently wasn't overly serious. The 24-year-old blueliner will slot into his usual spot skating on the Devils' second pairing and second power-play unit against Washington.

