Devils' Will Butcher: Good to go
Butcher (upper body) will be in the lineup for Friday's game against the Capitals, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Butcher missed Thursday's practice due to an upper-body injury, but whatever held him out of that session evidently wasn't overly serious. The 24-year-old blueliner will slot into his usual spot skating on the Devils' second pairing and second power-play unit against Washington.
