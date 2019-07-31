Devils' Will Butcher: Inks three-year deal
Butcher signed a three-year, $11.2 million contract with New Jersey on Wednesday.
Butcher saw a slight dip in production last season (30 points in 78 games), but still was able to put together a solid sophomore campaign. The addition of P.K. Subban could see the 24-year-old Butcher's minutes with the man advantage decline in 2019-20, which will diminish his fantasy value. Still, the Wisconsin native should be able to reach the 30-point mark for a third straight year.
