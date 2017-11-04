Devils' Will Butcher: Keeps feeding teammates
Butcher carved up a primary assist in Friday's 6-3 road loss to the Oilers.
The undersized defenseman, who claimed the 2017 Hobey Baker Award with the University of Denver, is averaging a point per game thanks to his 12 helpers on the young season. We're wondering how long Butcher can keep up the pace knowing that he has yet to dial up his first NHL goal, but with just one shot over his last four games, it looks like he's playing a brand of hockey that's a bit too conservative. Nonetheless, he's secured seven points on the man advantage and makes for a solid play in just about any fantasy format this early in his career.
