Devils' Will Butcher: Late scratch Monday
Butcher has a lower-body injury and won't play in Monday's game versus the Canadiens, Chris Ryan of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
Butcher wasn't on the ice for pregame warmups, and Egor Yakovlev will slot into the lineup as a result. Butcher is having another solid year of production with 24 points -- 12 on the power play -- through 61 games.
