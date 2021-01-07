Butcher (thumb) was not on the ice for Thursday's training camp session, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher missed the end of the 2019-20 campaign due to a thumb injury and has yet to get onto the ice for training camp. The team hasn't provided a specific timeline for the blueliner's recovery but his absence shouldn't be overlooked as he likely would have factored into the second power-play unit. If the 26-year-old Wisconsin native does miss Opening Night against Boston on Jan. 14, it could open up a spot in the lineup for youngster Ty Smith to make his NHL debut.