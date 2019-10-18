Butcher (undisclosed) won't play Saturday against the Canucks.

The nature of Butcher's injury remains a mystery, but after Saturday's contest, the Devils are off until Oct. 25 against the Coyotes, so as long as he's not dealing with anything serious, he'll likely only be sidelined for one game. The 24-year-old blueliner has had a slow start to the season, notching one goal while posting a minus-1 rating in seven appearances.