Devils' Will Butcher: Notches second goal of 2019-20
Butcher scored a goal on his lone shot and logged a team-leading 24:55 of ice time in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Ottawa.
Butcher roofed a shot past Craig Anderson from the left faceoff dot to give the Devils a 2-1 lead late in the first period. It was his first goal in almost exactly a month, snapping a stretch of eight games without finding the net. With only six points in 15 games, it's been a been of a disappointing start to the season for Butcher, who totaled 74 points over his first two NHL seasons.
