Devils' Will Butcher: Now has eight assists in first five NHL games
Butcher tallied two assists during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers, and the rookie now has eight helpers through five games.
Six of the assists have come with the man advantage, as Butcher is having a debut stretch for the ages. Take advantage, but remember -- he's a rookie who played an NCAA schedule last year. The reigning Hobby Baker winner will probably hit a wall and it will likely come near Christmas. That shouldn't affect keeper leaguers, but single-year owners will need to manage expectations in the second half, or consider trading him while his value is high.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...