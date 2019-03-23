Devils' Will Butcher: Out again Saturday
Butcher (illness) will miss another game Saturday against the Coyotes, Mike Morreale of NHL.com reports.
Butcher will miss his second straight contest while battling a bug, leaving the Devils without their primary scoring threat along the blue line. The second-year blueliner will fall short of his rookie campaign by a wide margin, owning just 28 points so far this season compared to 44 in 2017-18, but he should help owners down the stretch and could be a bargain in drafts next year thanks to the down season.
