Butcher registered an assist and two blocked shots in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Flames.

The defenseman had the secondary assist on Jack Hughes' opening goal. Butcher has only five points in 13 games this year, but all five have come in the last seven contests. The 24-year-old has added just 15 blocked shots and 10 shots on goal -- the lack of non-scoring production makes it difficult to justify rostering Butcher in most fantasy formats.