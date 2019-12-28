Butcher (undisclosed) hardly played in the third period of Friday's game against the Maple Leafs, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Per Stein, interim head coach Alain Nasreddine said Butcher didn't break anything. The defenseman skated only 9:18 in the contest. An update on Butcher should be available prior to the Devils' next game, which is Sunday in Ottawa.