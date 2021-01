Butcher (thumb) was back on the ice for Friday's intrasquad scrimmage, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Butcher missed out on the first few days of camp but was back in action Friday, including scoring a goal in the scrimmage. The Sun Prairie, Wisconsin native has seen his point total steadily decline in each of his first three seasons, so fantasy players probably shouldn't be expecting him to top the 30-point mark this year.