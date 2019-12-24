Butcher provided an assist and three hits in Monday's 7-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Butcher found John Hayden for the tally at 10:40 of the second period, which gave the Devils a 4-1 lead at the time. Over the last four games, Butcher has a goal and two helpers. He's up to 12 points, 40 shots on goal and 45 blocked shots through 34 contests.