Devils' Will Butcher: Power-play quarterback
Butcher recorded two assists -- including one with the man advantage -- in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to Dallas.
Nine of Butcher's 14 points in 2018-19 have come with the Devils up a man. By no means is the 23-year-old a point machine, but he continues to be a reliable power-play quarterback for New Jersey, logging over three minutes of ice time in each of his team's last six games. There's definitely value to be had, but Butcher's owners wouldn't be opposed to him scoring more than he has to this point, as he's managed only two goals in 38 appearances. Nonetheless, Butcher is a young defenseman with solid upside and a great asset in dynasty leagues.
