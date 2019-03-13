Butcher recorded an assist, three shots, and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 9-4 loss to the Flames.

It's a solid outing for the blueliner, who is up to 26 points (four goals, 22 assists) in 68 games this year. It's not quite the 44 points Butcher had as a rookie last season, and the minus-15 rating is unsightly, but he can still be a good option in deeper formats, as half of his points have come with a man advantage.