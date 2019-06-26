Butcher was extended a qualifying offer from New Jersey on Tuesday.

Butcher, 24, finished 2018-19 with 30 points, 14 fewer than his 2017-18 total. Part of his regression, points-wise, had to do with the plethora of injuries New Jersey dealt with a season ago. With the arrival of P.K. Subban, the Devils' blue line is certain to look different, but Butcher should remain in the mix and likely will slot into a third-pairing role again in 2019-20.